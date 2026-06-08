Celebs May Need Federal Protection To Fight Voice Deepfakes
By Daniel Rozansky and Rachel Feiden ( June 8, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Matthew McConaughey and Taylor Swift have made a splash in the world of intellectual property by adopting the innovative approach of trademarking their voices to protect against unauthorized use through generative artificial intelligence deepfakes or digital replicas....
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