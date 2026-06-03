Medical Equipment Co. Inks $14.3M Deal In Overbilling Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( June 3, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania-based AdaptHealth Corp. will pay $14.3 million to settle claims that it violated the North Carolina Debt Collection Act by overcharging and trying to collect debts from patients who had returned medical equipment to the company, according to details of a deal released this week....
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