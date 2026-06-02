Feds Argue NASA Union Local Can't Halt Library Shutdown

By Emily Brill ( June 2, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The union local representing workers at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland shouldn't be allowed to join its parent union's lawsuit against the Trump administration, the administration is arguing, asking a D.C. federal judge to deny the local's attempt to intervene to save a NASA library....
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