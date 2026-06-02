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Texas AG Investigates Bayer, PepsiCo For Glyphosate Residue

By Spencer Brewer ( June 2, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Texas attorney general on Tuesday announced an investigation into glyphosate residue in food from major pesticide and food companies such as Bayer and PepsiCo, claiming some are sourcing food from foreign countries that may be contaminated with the substance....

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