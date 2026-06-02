Ex-Wash. Immigration Atty Rebuffs Bar's Misconduct Claims

By Rachel Riley ( June 2, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A former immigration attorney who resigned from the Washington State Bar Association last week has denied disciplinary counsel's accusations that she duped clients, delegated legal work to nonlawyers at her firm, filed visa applications she knew were not viable, and directed staff to put her signature on documents she never reviewed. ...
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