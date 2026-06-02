11th Circ. Reverses 2 Live Crew's Copyright Clawback Win

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 2, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday that hip hop group 2 Live Crew could not reclaim copyrights to five albums despite most of them agreeing to terminate copyright grants to third parties, saying in a published opinion that one member's termination interests were "swept" in, and remained in, his bankruptcy estate....
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