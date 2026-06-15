A Decade Later, Escobar Is Still Shaping FCA Cases

By Ty Howard and Hannah Grewal ( June 15, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A decade ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decided Universal Health Services Inc. v. U.S. ex rel. Escobar. It was the most consequential False Claims Act decision in years and changed the way lower courts evaluated FCA claims....
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