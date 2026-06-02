Brooklyn Party Boss Seddio Faces Sanctions In $2M 'Theft'

By Frank G. Runyeon ( June 2, 2026, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Longtime political powerbroker Frank Seddio took the stand in New York state court on Tuesday as he faces sanctions for allegedly blocking the recovery of $2 million in escrow money, allegedly stolen as part of a wide-ranging embezzlement scheme linked to the arrest of his client and a former Brooklyn state judge....
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