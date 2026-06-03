IVF Patients Say Natera Profited Off Ineffective Embryo Tests

By Mike Curley ( June 3, 2026, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of in vitro fertilization patients are suing Natera Inc. in California federal court, alleging that it falsely advertised the efficacy and importance of its preimplantation genetic testing to rake in hundreds of millions of dollars from patients looking to conceive....
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