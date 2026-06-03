Paul Weiss, Weil Steer $1.9B Wellington-Hartford Funds Deal

By Al Barbarino ( June 3, 2026, 12:50 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Wellington Management has agreed to acquire Hartford Funds from insurer The Hartford in a deal valued at about $1.9 billion, with Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advising, the companies said Wednesday....
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