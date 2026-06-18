High Court Bars Federal Review Of State Court Appeals
By Dan McKay ( June 18, 2026, 11:19 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a legal doctrine designed to curtail duplicative litigation prevents parties who lose in state court from appealing in federal district court even if the state case is still pending....
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