OXEA's $8M Policy Covers Toxic Gas Exposure, 5th Circ. Told
By José Luis Martínez ( June 3, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday fielded dueling arguments from OXEA Corp. and insurance policy underwriters on whether the chemical giant is entitled to $8 million in coverage under an environmental pollution policy to cover part of a settlement reached with a contractor's employee who was exposed to carbon monoxide....
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