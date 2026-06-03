USTR Floats Double-Digit Tariffs On Basis Of Forced Labor
By Jack McLoone ( June 3, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Sixty economies are facing added tariffs of either 10% or 12.5% on their exports to the U.S. following investigations by the U.S. Trade Representative's Office into countries' protections against the importing of goods produced with forced labor....
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