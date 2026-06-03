5th Circ. Says ChampionX Lacks Rights Under Spill Policy

By Danielle Ferguson ( June 3, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Tuesday affirmed a decision finding that ChampionX Corp. lacked the contractual standing to sue insurers for coverage of a $40 million oil spill lawsuit involving one of its subsidiaries, but gave the company a chance to add parties to its complaint in the lower court. ...
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