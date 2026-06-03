NY Says Santander Unit Will Pay $675K Over Extension Fees

By Jon Hill ( June 3, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- New York's top banking regulator said Wednesday that the U.S. vehicle financing arm of Spanish banking giant Santander will pay a fine and consumer refunds totaling more than $675,000 to settle findings from an investigation into its auto loan fee practices....
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