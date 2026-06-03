Purdue Pharma Heir Sues Son Over Sackler Matriarch's Estate

By Aaron Keller ( June 3, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Former Purdue Pharma LP President Richard Sackler has appealed a Connecticut probate court decision favoring his son David Sackler in a dispute over his mother Beverly Sackler's estate, saying a judge ignored self-dealing rules when approving his son's request to assign trust interests to a public charity....
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