6th Circ. Probes $450K Award In Farmworker Trafficking Case

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 3, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Wednesday examined whether a $450,000 punitive damages award in a farmworker trafficking case can stand when the jury awarded only economic damages, and whether a trial judge properly handled an unusual incident involving a spectator whose presence allegedly affected a plaintiff's testimony....
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