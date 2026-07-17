US Seeks Toss Of Arbutus Patent Suit Over Moderna Vaccine

By Ryan Davis ( July 17, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The federal government asked the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday to dismiss much of a patent suit against it by Arbutus Biopharma tied to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, saying the court couldn't hear the bulk of the case because Arbutus and Moderna reached a multibillion-dollar consent judgment that is subject to appeal....
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