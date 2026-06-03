Siemens' $2.2M Suit Over Army Project Prep Costs Tossed

By Ganesh Setty ( June 3, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims dismissed a Siemens unit's lawsuit seeking roughly $2.2 million in bid-preparation costs over an energy savings task order the U.S. Army ultimately didn't issue, finding the overarching contract expressly barred such recovery....
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