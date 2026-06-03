Fla. Public Employers Can Close Arb. Hearings, Court Says

By Emily Brill ( June 3, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Public-sector employers in Florida don't have to let people observe arbitration hearings in labor-management disputes, a Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday, reversing a trial court's finding that state law requires these hearings to be open to the public....
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