Fla. Panel Backs 6-Person Jury In Child Sex Abuse Case

By Elizabeth Daley ( June 3, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child under 12 was not entitled to a 12-person jury, a Florida state appeals court ruled Wednesday, finding that since he was not facing the death penalty, his case was not a capital case, nor were his constitutional rights violated....
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