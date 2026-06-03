Texas Regulators Allege Crypto Multilevel Marketing Scam
By Gina Kim ( June 3, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Texas securities regulators on Wednesday warned BG Wealth Sharing and an associated trading platform to stop their cryptocurrency investment and multilevel marketing scheme claiming to pool funds for short-term trades tied to bitcoin price movements, allegedly fueled by recruiting unwitting investors and false promises of hefty returns with no risks. ...
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