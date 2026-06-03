BigLaw Insider Trading Defendants Have Big-Name Legal Help

By Chris Villani ( June 3, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- An insider trading case involving nonpublic information prosecutors say was stolen from some of the largest law firms in the U.S. has ensnared more than two dozen defendants, many of whom have turned to lawyers with notable clients including Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein and Luigi Mangione....
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