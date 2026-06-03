Silencer Registration Rules Are Constitutional, 9th Circ. Says

By Ben Adlin ( June 3, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Brazilian man's convictions in Washington state for having multiple guns, ammunition and an unregistered silencer, rejecting his argument that silencers are protected "arms" under the Second Amendment....
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