Safeway Sues To Undo Teamsters Local's Driver Mileage Win
By Katherine Smith ( June 4, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Safeway Inc. has urged a Washington federal court to vacate an arbitration award finding the grocery store chain violated its collective bargaining agreement with a Teamsters local by unilaterally changing its method for calculating how much its delivery drivers are paid, arguing that the award "fails to draw its essence" from the agreement....
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