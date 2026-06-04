Is Pattie Gonna Get Out Of This? Patagonia's IP And PR Pickle

By Theresa Schliep ( June 4, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Patagonia's trademark infringement suit against drag queen and environmental activist Pattie Gonia has caught the attention of both intellectual property attorneys and popular culture aficionados, with lawyers saying the action highlights how IP enforcement and public relations management aren't always in perfect harmony....
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