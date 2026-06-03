SPLC Slams Feds For Leaking Superseding Indictment Draft
By Lauren Berg ( June 3, 2026, 11:50 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration secured a superseding indictment alleging the Southern Poverty Law Center paid extremist group informants to "stoke racial hatred" while the nonprofit asked an Alabama federal court to consider sanctioning the government for sharing an unsigned draft indictment to journalists in a "stunning departure from ... proper procedure."...
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