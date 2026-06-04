Blank Rome Awarded Trimmed Fee In Malicious Litigation Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 4, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania lawyer who refused to answer deposition questions in her unsuccessful malicious litigation suit against three Blank Rome LLP lawyers and an aircraft parts company must pay them more than $95,000 in fees, though a federal judge knocked off some "duplicative and excessive charges" from the amount sought....
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