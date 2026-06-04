Catalent Investors Say No Objections To $78M Deal, Fee Bid

By George Woolston ( June 4, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Investors seeking final approval of a $78 million securities fraud settlement with Catalent told a New Jersey federal court that the proposed deal and fee bid are free of objections, arguing the positive response further supports the court's approval of the settlement....
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