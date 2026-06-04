PayPal Brass Sued Over Branded Checkout Disclosures
By Sydney Price ( June 4, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- PayPal executives and directors were hit with a shareholder's derivative suit in Delaware federal court accusing them of damaging the company with positive comments about the growth potential of the company's branded checkout segment that were walked back earlier this year....
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