Chinese, Mexican Van Trailers Face Countervailing Duties

By Jack McLoone ( June 4, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Van-type trailers from China and Mexico are facing countervailing duty orders after the U.S. Department of Commerce preliminarily found Thursday they are benefiting from government subsidies, though it dropped its investigation into Canadian versions of the products....
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