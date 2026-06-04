EPA Unlawfully Delayed Methane Rule, Groups Tell DC Circ.
By Elaine Briseño ( June 4, 2026, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups told the D.C. Circuit that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the Clean Air Act by extending without justification compliance deadlines for initiating requirements aimed at reducing methane pollution from the oil and gas sector....
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