Karen Read Sues Police For Lax Oversight Of 'Unfit' Officers

By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 4, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman acquitted last year of killing her police officer boyfriend in a trial that garnered national attention, said in a suit filed Thursday that police agencies were negligent for entrusting the case to "biased and corrupt" officers whose private messages were filled with bigoted language....
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