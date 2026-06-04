Worker Accuses Hormel Of Discriminatory, Retaliatory Firing

By MJ Koo ( June 4, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Black payroll specialist at a Hormel Foods Corp. plant in Georgia has accused the food company of firing her two days before Christmas because of her race and age, and in retaliation for raising concerns about improper wage recordkeeping, according to a complaint filed in federal court....
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