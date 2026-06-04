Real Estate Co. Says Insurer Owes $6.4M For Title Dispute
By Hope Patti ( June 4, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A real estate acquisition company told a Michigan federal court Thursday that its title insurer owes nearly $6.4 million for a deal that resolved a dispute over ownership of property along the Detroit River where foundations for the Ambassador Bridge to Canada are located....
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