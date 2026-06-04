Syngenta Again Tries To Move Paraquat Mass Tort From Philly
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 4, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Syngenta has filed a motion challenging Philadelphia's mass tort program as the venue for claims that its herbicide paraquat contributes to Parkinson's disease in those exposed to the chemical....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.