Colo. Changes Mobile Home Tax Rules, Drops Exemption Hike

By Sanjay Talwani ( June 4, 2026, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Colorado will change processes related to delinquent mobile home property taxes under legislation signed by Gov. Jared Polis, but will not boost the exemption for mobile homes as proposed in the original version of the bill....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.