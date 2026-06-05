Crypto Parent Calls Genesis Suit Improper Forum Shopping

By Jarek Rutz ( June 5, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Digital Currency Group Inc. has asked a federal court to pull a Delaware Court of Chancery lawsuit brought by bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global into the New York bankruptcy proceedings that have overseen the companies' dispute for more than two years, arguing that the case overlaps with claims already being litigated there....
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