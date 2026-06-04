Fed. Circ. Seems Iffy On Reversing Atty Fees In Patent Case
By Nadia Dreid ( June 4, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit didn't seem convinced Thursday morning that it should overturn a lower court's decision to make network testing company Viavi Solutions Inc. pay another company's attorney fees after Viavi unsuccessfully sued it for patent infringement....
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