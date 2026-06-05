Fed. Circ. Backs CIT Over 145% Duty On Indian Flanges
By Jack McLoone ( June 5, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- An Indian exporter of steel flanges is stuck with an over 145% antidumping duty after a Federal Circuit panel found the U.S. Department of Commerce's determination was justified because the company repeatedly failed to provide all requested information during a review....
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