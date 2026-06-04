Panel Unsure Fraud Suit Against Conn. Atty Was Late

By Brian Steele ( June 4, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Connecticut appellate judges suggested Thursday that an attorney may have waived the right to claim a three-year statute of limitations protected her from a client's fraud suit, which resulted in a $27,000 verdict, by failing to correctly raise the issue in a trial court....
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