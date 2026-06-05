Ex-CFO Faces $35M Restitution With No Crypto Offset

By Aislinn Keely ( June 5, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has ordered Fabric Inc.'s former chief financial officer to pay $35 million in restitution after he embezzled the sum from the software firm to invest in crypto tokens that later collapsed, rejecting his arguments that he shouldn't be on the hook for losses that occurred after he gave the tokens to the firm....
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