USA Fencing Seeks Fees For 'Meritless' Trans Athlete Suit

By Tom Lotshaw ( June 4, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- USA Fencing Association asked a judge to award it and its fellow defendants $92,000 in fees and costs after a suit accusing it of discriminating against women fencers by allowing transgender women to compete was dismissed, arguing the case was "meritless" and meant to harass....
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