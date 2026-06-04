9th Circ. Backs FMCSA Block On Calif. Bus Driver Break Rules

By Rachel Riley ( June 4, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday validated the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's conclusion that national hours-of-service regulations trump California's meal and rest break rules for bus drivers, saying the agency was justified in finding that the Golden State rules strain interstate commerce....
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