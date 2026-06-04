Ex-FirstEnergy Execs Face New Bribery Charges After Mistrial

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 4, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Ohio grand jury hit two former FirstEnergy executives Wednesday with a fresh round of corruption charges alleging they bribed a utility regulator to secure a controversial $1.3 billion bailout for two FirstEnergy nuclear plants, beefing up accusations against the executives after a jury deadlocked on the initial charges....
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