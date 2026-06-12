Using Past Tech Transitions As A Lens For Calif. Worker AI Bill

By Steven Porzio, Ryne Posey and Anthony Guzman ( June 12, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- California's proposed S.B. 951 — which was most recently amended last month — would impose new notice, disclosure, first bid and remedial obligations on certain employers for layoffs and cessations in hiring caused by artificial intelligence or other automated technology. But its significance reaches further....
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