Health Funds Ink $5.5M Generic Drugs Deal With Breckenridge

By Matthew Santoni ( June 5, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of end-payers who allegedly overpaid for generic drugs have asked a federal court for preliminary approval of a $5.5 million settlement with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc., though notifying class members and seeking final approval would wait until the process could be combined with another settlement, the plaintiffs said Thursday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.