5th Circ. Backs Texas Cop In Mistaken-Identity Shooting Suit
By Parker Quinlan ( June 5, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled that a man who was shot by police in a case of mistaken identity will not be able to move forward with his civil suit because the officer did not violate his civil rights and is covered by qualified immunity....
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