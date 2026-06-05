Tyco To Pay $10M To Resolve Wis. PFAS Contamination Suit
By Hailey Konnath ( June 4, 2026, 11:32 PM EDT) -- Tyco Fire Products has agreed to shell out $10 million and continue to address PFAS contamination in Wisconsin under what the state called a "historic" agreement resolving allegations that the company failed to report or remediate harmful chemicals seeping into the groundwater around a firefighting testing site....
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