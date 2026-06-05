More Skechers Investors Sue Over $9.4B Take-Private Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 5, 2026, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Additional investors have sued over Skechers' $9.4 billion take-private sale to private equity giant 3G Capital, with the latest complaint in Delaware Chancery Court alleging the company's founder and family used their majority voting power to push through an unfair deal....
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